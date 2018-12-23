Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 10,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,219 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.32M, down from 49,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 71.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.74M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Wednesday, September 27. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5300 target in Friday, July 21 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $62 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 7 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, December 2. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Thursday, January 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Il invested in 0.99% or 339,101 shares. 9,300 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. D L Carlson Inv reported 56,455 shares stake. Live Your Vision invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.33% or 48,485 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Communications Inc stated it has 20,082 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C stated it has 348,566 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 25,883 shares. Architects Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Middleton & Ma accumulated 31,362 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 12,968 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Georgia-based Montag Caldwell has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,604 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated. Auxier Asset Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 16,300 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Nike Is Fridayâ€™s Big Earnings Winner – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday Morning â€” Trading Tesla, Nike and More – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Nike, JD.com, and Air Transport Services Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $317,006 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Campion Andrew. $11.86 million worth of stock was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A also sold $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. The insider Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Run Higher – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.59M for 28.50 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.