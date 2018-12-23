Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 3,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,286 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261,000, down from 6,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 4.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 35,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 852,284 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.58 million, down from 888,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 10.41 million shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of stock. 36,500 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.06M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $21.70 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Large-Cap Tech Stocks Leading the December Meltdown – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Surface monitor could arrive in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $341.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 43,932 shares to 45,657 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.55 million activity. 24,646 shares were sold by Willingham Gary W., worth $924,225 on Tuesday, July 10.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NBL’s profit will be $85.82 million for 25.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.