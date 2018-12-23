Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 47.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 12,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 13,636 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18 million, down from 26,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 3.94 million shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS FELIX R. EHRAT, GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL RETIRE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – TRANSACTION WITH NOVARTIS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER, AND TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW GENERATION; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R); 09/04/2018 – Novartis buys US gene therapy group AveXis for $8.7bn; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Barbara: Exclusive: Novartis investigating $85 million bribery allegations in Turkey

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 13.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,015 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.87M, down from 32,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $867.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18,482 shares to 28,901 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (Mkt) (EFA).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.06B for 15.91 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Novartis Ag had 44 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) rating on Monday, July 10. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $7700 target. JP Morgan downgraded Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) on Tuesday, January 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 5 by Cowen & Co. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 1. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Mainfirst to “Underperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 2 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 24 report.

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 2 by Goldman Sachs. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 17 by Vetr. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, November 6. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 10. On Tuesday, September 20 the stock rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Neutral”. TH Capital downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, February 6 to “Neutral” rating. Vetr upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $26.23 target in Tuesday, August 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability owns 1,369 shares. Barometer Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 52,915 shares. 4,670 were reported by American National Registered Investment Advisor. Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 142,500 shares. Carret Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,443 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 817 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 296 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp reported 7,375 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Duff And Phelps Invest Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.53% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 7,522 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Com reported 2.24M shares. 116 were reported by Hudock Capital Group Limited Co.

