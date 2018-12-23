Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,648 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.04M, down from 108,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 192,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.62 million, up from 188,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 3.94M shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 27/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:GlaxoSmithKline To Buy Novartis Healthcare Stake; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Plans to File Siponimod for EU Approval Later in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer for AveXis at $218/Share Launched April 17; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period for Avexis Tender Offre Expired; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits in wake of Trump attorney deal; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 1.1B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas

Among 18 analysts covering Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Novartis Ag had 44 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, March 23 by Leerink Swann. Bank of America downgraded Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) on Wednesday, December 6 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, May 29. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 5. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 29 report. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 19 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by Cowen & Co.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 23,613 shares to 36,271 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,580 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis withdraws European marketing application for canakinumab – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis’ Kymriah shows durable effect in blood cancer studies – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ Kisqali extends PFS in late-stage breast cancer studies – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Tilray Stock a Must-Buy Following New Partnership? – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Apple Stock Valuation: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Analyst Is Betting on Apple’s Services Business – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Job Listings Still Include AirPower – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Looking To Challenge Apple In Payments War – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Apple (AAPL) Stock Fall Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $574.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,725 shares to 81,592 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wallace Mngmt holds 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,162 shares. Phocas Finance, California-based fund reported 8,417 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank has invested 5.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adage Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 5.96M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 4.12 million shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability owns 19,082 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. First Washington Corporation invested in 15,091 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Planning Advsr Limited Liability owns 30,702 shares. Northern Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50,528 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Asset Management Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 42,397 shares. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co has 0.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addison Co reported 1.21% stake. Amica Mutual Insur owns 147,264 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Llc stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).