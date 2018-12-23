A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Midstream Lp (DM) by 84.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.11% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 236,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23 million, up from 128,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Midstream Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.97M shares traded or 79.47% up from the average. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Midstream Partners , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DM); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q Net $57.3M; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION BY 5% ABOVE 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Raises Cash Distribution to $0.3340 Per Uni; 22/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 22 (Table); 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 14/03/2018 DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) by 10.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.03 million, up from 142,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 802,207 shares traded or 111.10% up from the average. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 3.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Among 15 analysts covering Dominion Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Midstream Partners LP had 55 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 1 with “Market Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) on Thursday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, December 14 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Thursday, January 5. The stock of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 26. On Friday, September 30 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold DM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 35.24 million shares or 12.79% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Ltd holds 5,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 47,602 shares. Jane Street Grp invested in 66,152 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) for 2.11 million shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 116,107 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De owns 8,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 69,750 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability invested 0% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). 179 are owned by Enterprise Ser. Kellner Cap Limited Liability Company holds 30,000 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) or 29,589 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 142,168 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM).

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $118.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 6,800 shares to 27,782 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,150 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG).

Among 10 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Nu Skin had 40 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by Pivotal Research. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 29. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of NUS in report on Wednesday, October 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 29. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Sell”. Sidoti upgraded the shares of NUS in report on Thursday, December 8 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of NUS in report on Wednesday, October 7 to “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Friday, August 7 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NUS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 2.05% less from 39.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 181,494 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 28,521 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Co stated it has 86,470 shares. Prescott General Prns Limited Liability Company holds 3.17% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 3,407 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated. Aqr Cap Management has 0.13% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 1.60M shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability reported 40,624 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 8,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 0.02% or 6,204 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 36,647 shares. 1.49M are held by Ajo Lp. Washington Tru National Bank has 1,514 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 0.07% or 591,436 shares.