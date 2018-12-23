Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.57 million, down from 68,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 43.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 22,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81 million, down from 50,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 5.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tctc Limited Liability invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 152,565 shares or 3.42% of the stock. S R Schill And Associates, a Washington-based fund reported 6,991 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust holds 94,003 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,927 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Harbour Invest Ltd Llc has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,145 shares. Eagle Cap Lc invested in 2.95% or 23,170 shares. Hillsdale Inc owns 2,820 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cognios Capital Ltd has 3.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 438,707 shares. Stone Run Llc has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invest Services has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $400.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 261,200 shares to 765,625 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 45,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $782.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 73,970 shares to 148,010 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 58,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 207.69% or $1.35 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NUE’s profit will be $627.88M for 6.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.33 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,287 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Monarch Cap Management owns 4,710 shares. Highland Cap Lp invested in 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 188 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 47,244 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 7,758 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.08% or 108,339 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 0.04% or 40,691 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 36,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First National Bank & Trust has 0.78% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 83,484 shares. Bender Robert Assoc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 5,606 shares. Ims reported 11,383 shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 4,288 shares. 89,695 are owned by Sg Americas Llc.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.69 million activity. 53,483 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $3.66M were sold by Utermark D. Chad. Keller Michael D also sold $961,405 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Friday, June 22. 39,920 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $2.66M were sold by Stratman Robert J. HAYNES VICTORIA F had sold 250 shares worth $14,984. On Tuesday, July 24 the insider FERRIOLA JOHN J sold $996,928. $202,411 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by Topalian Leon J on Thursday, June 21.