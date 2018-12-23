Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.91 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90 million shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 34.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,006 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59M shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $32.48 million activity. 889 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares with value of $229,042 were sold by Kress Colette. JONES HARVEY C sold $24.21M worth of stock or 100,000 shares. Another trade for 90,831 shares valued at $26.28M was made by Puri Ajay K on Tuesday, October 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 91,902 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has 3,133 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 108,879 shares. City Hldgs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 5,410 shares. 315,464 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Usca Ria has 0.44% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 15,447 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 286 shares. 1,475 are held by Spinnaker Trust. Cadence Bank Na invested 0.8% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,596 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg owns 914,366 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Confluence Mgmt Lc reported 1,572 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 3.43M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90M for 27.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 14,295 shares to 37,665 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup initiated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 8. Barclays Capital downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Thursday, January 14. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $25 target. On Wednesday, November 4 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, November 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, November 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, January 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Tigress Financial.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 3 to “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 25. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180.0 target in Thursday, December 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Thursday, December 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $169 target. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Mikkilineni Krishna had sold 28,281 shares worth $4.06M on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $1.59 million were sold by Kapur Vimal. DAVIS D SCOTT also sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Corp stated it has 105,056 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 219,739 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Ruggie Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 344 shares. 1,300 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Captrust Advsr stated it has 35,853 shares. Utd Fire Incorporated reported 38,000 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,090 shares. Renaissance Invest Gru Limited reported 1,650 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.01 million shares. Barometer Capital Management Inc owns 81,000 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. 217,612 were reported by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcrae Capital Mngmt owns 3,064 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Primecap Management Company Ca holds 0.34% or 3.04 million shares in its portfolio.