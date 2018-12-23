Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 17.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 251,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.43 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 3.21M shares traded or 101.97% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI)

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 5.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,799 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23 million, down from 74,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 2.38M shares traded or 144.91% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 7.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $2.37 million activity. 1,114 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shares with value of $98,901 were sold by Kennedy Melanie M. The insider STORY SUSAN N bought 96 shares worth $8,823. Warnock Loyd A sold $924,339 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Water Works had 38 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AWK in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) earned “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, August 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 14 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, May 25 the stock rating was initiated by Northcoast with “Neutral”. Macquarie Research initiated American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Wednesday, January 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 23 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, June 24. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 6 by Bank of America. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 26 by Janney Capital. On Wednesday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $301.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 57,970 shares to 189,816 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 413,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,685 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AWK’s profit will be $124.61 million for 33.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold AWK shares while 192 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 139.95 million shares or 3.96% less from 145.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettee holds 5,812 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,581 shares. Btim reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 3.55M are held by Northern Tru. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 23,328 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 81,842 shares. Moreover, Pacific Global Inv Management has 0.24% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 13,269 shares. Zimmer LP owns 0.91% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 779,500 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,500 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 182,197 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtn Ltd stated it has 3,859 shares. Fmr reported 71,475 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Water Works’ Q1 Earnings Jump 13.5%, Leaving Wall Street All Wet – The Motley Fool” on May 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Marijuana Stock and 1 Water Stock at All-Time Highs, as the Market Is Plunging – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Reports Sale of Market-Based Contract Services Business for $27M to Veolia North America – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Utility Stocks for Dividend Growth Investors – The Motley Fool” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American States Water: Longest Dividend Growth Streak In History, But Is It A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Wealth has invested 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 6,824 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 403,285 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 106,496 shares. 48,900 are owned by Kahn Brothers De. Fca Corp Tx invested in 66,629 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Pettee Investors has invested 0.37% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Paragon Cap Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,939 shares. 33,705 are owned by Cadence Capital. 26.28 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Mariner Limited Liability has 9,066 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 43,507 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $217,338 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Old Republic Intl had 2 analyst reports since October 30, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, February 12.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ORI’s profit will be $127.10M for 12.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Old Republic: 37 Straight Hikes, +77% Earnings Growth, 30% Payout Ratio – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.