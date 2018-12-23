Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 92.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 14,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,285 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30M, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09M shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 42.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 24,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,989 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.10 million, up from 58,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 2.65M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 21.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Among 17 analysts covering Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Packaging Corporation of America had 68 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 14 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) rating on Tuesday, July 4. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $11400 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on Monday, October 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, October 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 162 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 78.38 million shares or 2.26% less from 80.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,747 shares. Fund holds 0.08% or 141,932 shares in its portfolio. 164,215 are held by Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership. 74,600 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 21,379 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.06% or 1.90M shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% or 32,001 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Llc holds 2,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Group reported 4,086 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc has 33,489 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Old National Fincl Bank In accumulated 21,545 shares. Midas Management Corp has invested 0.93% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Essex Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,247 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cleararc reported 2,432 shares stake.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc Cl A (NYSE:UBA) by 29,490 shares to 54,051 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 42,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,147 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y Com (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. $105,919 worth of stock was sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18. OGrady Shawn P had sold 82,244 shares worth $3.74M. Shares for $47,370 were bought by SASTRE MARIA on Monday, August 20. $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was sold by Nudi Jonathon on Monday, July 9.