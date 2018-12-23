Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 50,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $730.77M, down from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 2.07M shares traded or 57.02% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 28.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 11,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, up from 40,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 822,035 shares traded or 400.82% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Brings New Amenities to 23 More Theatres, in Time for Summer Blockbuster Season; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations

Among 6 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marcus Corp had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, April 25. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, July 23. FBR Capital downgraded The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Barrington Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Piermont Cap has 0.72% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 13,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Amer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 19,364 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 5,516 shares. Bridgeway Cap has 0.11% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 266,604 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 31,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 50,900 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.04% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,670 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 134,094 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability reported 22,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Llc holds 0.04% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 19,630 shares.

More recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) celebrated 25 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing today’s Opening Bell®; Photo Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “The Marcus Corporation (MCS) CEO Gregory Marcus on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $5.35 million activity. Shares for $138,420 were sold by OLSON BRUCE J. KISSINGER THOMAS F sold 6,000 shares worth $248,246. Marcus Gregory S also sold $3.66 million worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) shares. MILSTEIN PHILIP L had sold 5,000 shares worth $211,619.

More news for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were recently published by: Gurufocus.com, which released: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $704,241 activity. Bowman William R had sold 2,400 shares worth $420,864 on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 9 by Aegis Capital. On Tuesday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 8. On Tuesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PH in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.28M for 15.04 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,112 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Middleton Co Inc Ma stated it has 1,945 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.05% or 46,676 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co owns 13,920 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,017 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability reported 3,046 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1,237 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 246 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 129 shares. Ftb reported 0.18% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,743 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 163,093 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 119,665 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 120,238 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 11,500 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 534,008 shares to 6.97M shares, valued at $474.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.