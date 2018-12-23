S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 16.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 22,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,880 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53M, up from 132,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 9.63M shares traded or 61.92% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 106.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 19.98 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $203.22M, up from 9.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 15/04/2018 – Infosys/Indian outsourcers: visa for value; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23

Among 41 analysts covering Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), 36 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Parsley Energy Inc had 161 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 29 by Williams Capital Group. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 4 report. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 22. Seaport Global downgraded the shares of PE in report on Monday, July 17 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 14 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, October 9 the stock rating was initiated by Iberia Capital Partners with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 5 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, November 20.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $893.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company Com (NYSE:F) by 55,500 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,190 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 248.99 million shares or 1.73% less from 253.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Grp has 807,520 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0.3% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 86,317 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Btg Pactual Asset Ltd holds 435,000 shares or 5.33% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr has 34,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 746,800 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0.12% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 478,613 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Synovus has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1,925 shares. Capital Impact Advisors owns 98,068 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 132,460 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $70.76 million activity. $19,990 worth of stock was bought by Brokmeyer Ron on Tuesday, December 4. Hinson Mike sold $383,180 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Friday, August 24. $63,668 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares were bought by Windlinger Jerry. Shares for $27,320 were bought by Desai Hemang on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $70.38M were sold by Sheffield Bryan. $302,100 worth of stock was sold by Roberts Colin on Wednesday, June 27.

