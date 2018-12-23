Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 134,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.01 million, up from 130,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 14,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, down from 22,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59M shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90 million for 27.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $32.48 million activity. On Tuesday, June 26 the insider JONES HARVEY C sold $24.21 million. Shares for $12,046 were sold by Byron Michael. $26.28 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was sold by Puri Ajay K on Tuesday, October 2.

