Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 65.72 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 billion, down from 66.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 5.33M shares traded or 95.50% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,862 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.48 million, up from 63,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Among 27 analysts covering Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg Company had 95 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of K in report on Friday, February 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by S&P Research. PiperJaffray downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, September 19 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. CLSA upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday, January 8 to “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was downgraded by DZ Bank. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 5 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 6.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $67.76 million activity. CAHILLANE STEVEN A bought $1.10M worth of stock. Another trade for 8,190 shares valued at $508,954 was bought by Khan Fareed A.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.37 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust, which manages about $4.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 199,711 shares to 968,966 shares, valued at $73.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, December 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $120.0 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, September 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, January 9 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, September 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 19.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364 worth of stock or 5,500 shares. The insider Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M. $1.29 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16.

