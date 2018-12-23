Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 7,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,657 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60M, down from 88,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 77.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 26,969 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25M, up from 15,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset accumulated 2.42% or 36.72 million shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has 178,096 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bonness reported 78,608 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated accumulated 3.67% or 781,132 shares. 113,164 were reported by Cambridge Trust. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 4,591 shares. Winfield accumulated 15,572 shares. At Comml Bank stated it has 21,473 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc owns 13,448 shares. Maple Management reported 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kessler Gp Limited Liability Company holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 81,833 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 2.27M shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 38,776 shares. Sageworth Communications reported 796 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $546.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,687 shares to 6,123 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 31,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. 40,381 shares valued at $1.50 million were sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $385.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,981 shares to 6,482 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. $65,310 worth of stock was sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Tuesday, November 20. The insider Fish Kathleen B sold 54,342 shares worth $5.11M. $1.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Monday, November 12. Magesvaran Suranjan also sold $1.71 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $418,112 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Bishop Steven D. Another trade for 4,177 shares valued at $348,872 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chase Invest Counsel holds 2,974 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Huntington Bank owns 509,156 shares. Yacktman Asset LP accumulated 15.47 million shares or 15.43% of the stock. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc reported 1.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Century Cos Inc has 0.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8.77M shares. Ghp Invest Advsr has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage Management Corp holds 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 134,598 shares. Strategic Financial Services has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 39,996 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Ser Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 78,154 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Co (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 1,587 shares. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10 holds 167,503 shares.

