Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 7,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77M, down from 93,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 189,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.54 million, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.66M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 26.58% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CCK’s profit will be $135.20M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.52% negative EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 111,595 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $330.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 223,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corporation Class A (NYSE:CE).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,833 activity. Funk Andrea J. bought $24,962 worth of stock. Shares for $24,759 were sold by Beaver David A..

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $651.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,705 shares to 40,412 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 13,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. Another trade for 10,214 shares valued at $418,774 was sold by OLSON LAURIE J.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE), Astellas Pharma Inc. Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 ARCHES Trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in Men with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

