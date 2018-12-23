Torray Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 4,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,143 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 19,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 888.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 180,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 200,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.24 million, up from 20,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18M shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Short-Term Outlook For Merck – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $842.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 67,813 shares to 128,429 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 13,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,461 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRK in report on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 31. Leerink Swann upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $66.0 target in Monday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Philip Morris’ Cigarette Business Remains Strong, Argus Says In Upgrade (NYSE:PM) – Benzinga” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Cuts 2018 Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Big Confidence Booster – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Philip Morris Recover? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,104 shares to 15,238 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,454 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 30 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, April 19. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Edward Jones. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 24 by Vetr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.