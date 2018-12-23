Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.27 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02 million shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,739 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.43M, down from 90,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 – My Opinion After The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.18M for 10.56 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sta Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 4,910 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 400,346 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 101,645 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Salient Cap Advsr Lc has 0.28% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mount Lucas Lp invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Diligent Investors Lc invested in 0.15% or 2,479 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated owns 12,405 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Co owns 4,149 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Finance Network has invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 8,570 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.25% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Paragon Capital Limited holds 0.2% or 2,094 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 0.22% or 596,707 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,372 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, September 18 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, September 30 to “Neutral” rating. Mizuho maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 16. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 7. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by RBC Capital Markets.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $488.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Medtronic After String Of Outperformances (NYSE:MDT) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Biggest Medtech Stocks — Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Mazor Robotics NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Palo Alto, Blackstone And More – Yahoo Finance” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Study underway on Medtronic devices for atrial fibrillation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 17.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, April 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 13 by SunTrust. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, May 24. On Sunday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Citigroup initiated Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, August 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 3. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 1 by Wedbush.