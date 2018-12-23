Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) by 8.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.86 million, up from 401,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cadiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 238,150 shares traded or 151.16% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 27.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Pico Hldgs Inc (PICO) by 3.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,432 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.54M, up from 968,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Pico Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 162,210 shares traded or 116.04% up from the average. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 20.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Doesn’t Believe Interest From Invetors Would Provide Adequate Value; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS WAS APPROACHED BY A LARGE INSTITUTION; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS – BOARD DIRECTED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO CONCLUDE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS & DETERMINED CO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXECUTE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 23/04/2018 – SPBID Improves Rider Experience at Pico Metro Station; 16/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Exits Position in Pico Holdings (Correct); 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS; 16/05/2018 – PicoBrew Continues Mission to Get the World Brewing with Pico U “Universal Craft Brewing Appliance,” Launching on Kickstarter; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Appoints Nicole Weymouth, Dorothy Timian-Palmer; 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings

More notable recent PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Board Changes – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Correction to Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “China Mobile and Nokia launch industry-first commercially ready 5G hybrid indoor radio solution – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First 400G Transmission Across 6,600km Trans-Atlantic Marea Cable Using Acacia Communications AC1200 Coherent Module – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADVA delivers 300G over trans-Atlantic distance in FSP 3000 TeraFlexâ„¢ trial – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Bandera Partners Llc, which manages about $181.88 million and $154.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Bioservices Inc by 176,631 shares to 845,169 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $376,593 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.50, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold PICO shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.82% less from 15.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc, California-based fund reported 139,863 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 25,610 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 1,974 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De invested in 360 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advisors holds 174,316 shares. Bandera Partners Limited has 8.13% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 999,432 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 36,218 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 6,400 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 95,000 shares. Principal Finance Gru has 22,566 shares. Kestrel Mgmt holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 133,600 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 150,184 shares.