Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ep Energy Corporation (EPE) by 9.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 195,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79M, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ep Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.0206 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6808. About 1.41 million shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) has declined 39.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPE News: 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 27/03/2018 – CHINA FIRE SAFETY ENTERPRISE GROUP LTD 0445.HK – FY REVENUE UP 12.2% TO RMB529 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Group Deploys Proprietary Asset Tracking & Dispatch Software “Star” to Lower Costs and Increase Margins; 26/03/2018 – Enterprise Group Completes Sale of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering; 17/05/2018 – EP Energy Announces Offering of its Senior Secured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP – ENTERED LOI TO DIVEST BUSINESS OF CALGARY TUNNELLING & HORIZONTAL AUGERING TO A PRIVATE ARM’S LENGTH PURCHASER; 15/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP INC E.TO – QTRLY EPS $0.01; 06/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP – ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO WILL BE NET DEBT FREE; 27/03/2018 – SHANGHAI SANMAO ENTERPRISE GROUP 600689.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 28 AMID UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE MOVEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – EP Energy Announces Pricing of 7.750% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.26 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28M shares traded or 89.00% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EPE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 162.56 million shares or 4.64% less from 170.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) for 166,889 shares. Paloma Partners Co reported 625,001 shares. Monarch Alternative Limited Partnership has 809,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 30,000 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.06% or 489,013 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,717 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 594,309 shares. King Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.00M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 87,700 shares in its portfolio. 40,287 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 12,968 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE). Fiera holds 0.01% or 754,727 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Com reported 703,568 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 25 analysts covering EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE), 2 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. EP Energy Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Northland Capital downgraded EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) on Monday, February 22 to “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, December 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Thursday, November 12. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Sunday, November 25. The stock of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 8. On Monday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $72.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (Call) by 87,601 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Lc has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,650 shares. Amarillo Bankshares holds 0.2% or 2,478 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Securities holds 2,635 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Commerce has 1,206 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.09% or 1.52 million shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 531,030 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Covalent Prtnrs Llc stated it has 29,655 shares. Hrt Limited Co owns 1,489 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 211 shares. Fund Evaluation Group Ltd Liability Com holds 6,150 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Schroder Group Inc reported 1,847 shares stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt invested in 8,476 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 70.49% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.22 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.55M for 15.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 20,000 shares to 945,000 shares, valued at $40.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ddr Corp.

Among 44 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 40 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 194 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 19 by Jefferies. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ on Tuesday, February 14. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 14 with “Equalweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 29 report.