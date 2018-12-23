Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 326.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue

Sun Valley Gold Llc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 6.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 251,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.60 million, down from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 3.77M shares traded or 100.66% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has declined 27.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold PVG shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 98.60 million shares or 5.99% more from 93.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 41,395 were reported by Trexquant Inv L P. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 299,419 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 134,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Asa Gold Precious Metals reported 725,000 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.06% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). U S Invsts holds 2.2% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) or 600,000 shares. Financial Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 10,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0% or 32,374 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.01% or 5.41M shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 186,200 shares. 4.06 million were reported by Franklin Resources Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) or 116,125 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 313,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Pretium Resources had 23 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Friday, August 18. The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, March 14. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1500 target in Tuesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 26 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of PVG in report on Wednesday, March 8 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, October 11.

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. PVG’s profit will be $36.65M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, October 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by Suntrust Robinson. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 17. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 24. On Saturday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. BARTON RICHARD N had sold 700 shares worth $294,396 on Thursday, June 21. 38,976 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $14.47M were sold by HYMAN DAVID A. On Wednesday, October 31 Bennett Kelly sold $4.20 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 14,000 shares. HASTINGS REED sold 99,883 shares worth $36.78M. SARANDOS THEODORE A had sold 111,391 shares worth $40.10M. HALEY TIMOTHY M had sold 21,882 shares worth $7.36M on Tuesday, October 16.

