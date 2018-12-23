Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 12,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.90M, down from 118,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Wellcome Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.85M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $702.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 32,563 shares to 159,308 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 18,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,545 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 12 by Jefferies. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, November 5. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, February 2. On Wednesday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold”. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2018: OPRX,ITCI,ENTX,AMGN,RARX – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2018: VBIV, AGTC, AMPE, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2018: XBIT, SGYP, NBIX, MRNS, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, V, KO – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen files U.S. application for expanded use of Nplate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,879 were accumulated by Patten Gru. Boston & Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 8,383 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 4.57M shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De accumulated 659,909 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 82,381 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.77% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc Ww has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bragg Advsr owns 1.22% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 43,704 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34,282 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 3,199 shares. Snow Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 24,091 shares. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 22,486 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 141,800 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. $3.91 million worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares were sold by Jacks Tyler.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. 5,402 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $451,186 were sold by Majoras Deborah P. 33,684 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.18M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Posada Juan Fernando sold 1,068 shares worth $100,029. 5,006 shares were sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn, worth $418,112 on Wednesday, August 22. 6,245 shares were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M, worth $580,401. On Monday, November 12 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.78 million.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, December 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 22. As per Monday, January 9, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, June 15 report. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 26 by CLSA. Atlantic Securities initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, January 6 report.

Wellcome Trust Ltd, which manages about $6.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 778,036 shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $74.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.