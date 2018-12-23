Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.40M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 2.05M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 13.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 32,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.65M, down from 233,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold BDN shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 165.78 million shares or 4.87% less from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Service Limited Liability Company has 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 289,396 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 37,671 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.23% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings stated it has 0.09% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 41,300 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bb&T Limited Liability holds 11,041 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,900 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 8,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Schwab Charles Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.89 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Real Estate Management Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.13% stake. Quantbot LP has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Brandywine Realty Trust – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Friday’s Futures Market In 8 Charts – Benzinga” published on March 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A REIT Backed By The Full Faith And Credit Of The U.S. Government – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Donohoe, USAA acquire downtown Bethesda office building from Brandywine Realty Trust, Allstate Investments – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on October 03, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty trims forward guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2016.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $329.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19,500 shares to 132,500 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $577,715 activity. DIGGS JAMES C sold 5,234 shares worth $84,215.

Among 14 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 41 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Evercore. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BDN in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, October 23 report.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.02M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $130.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 116,270 shares. 5,750 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Llc. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 11,505 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 206,119 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.12% or 150,000 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.02% or 93,719 shares in its portfolio. 31,929 are held by Raymond James Fincl. 242,390 are owned by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. Scotia Cap accumulated 0.06% or 69,508 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.79% or 236,100 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated has 708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 77,431 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 214,646 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Cambridge invested in 0.85% or 217,801 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3.92 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PLD’s profit will be $521.46M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.72% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Bank of America. Bank of America downgraded the shares of PLD in report on Friday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 18 by Evercore. On Friday, April 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by CapitalOne on Monday, October 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.