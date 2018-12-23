Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,005 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.86M, up from 31,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,010 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62 billion, up from 12,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 2.54 million shares traded or 135.85% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $395.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 20,135 shares to 244,590 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 295,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,275 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookmont Capital reported 27,517 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And owns 6,608 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 106,806 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 140,345 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 3,031 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Old Retail Bank In has invested 0.36% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Valley Natl Advisers has 22,834 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 3,638 are owned by Paloma Prns Mgmt Com. Checchi Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 10,835 shares. Barr E S & Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mufg Americas owns 151,425 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 26. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, January 23. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MCD in report on Monday, May 7 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 23 report.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 201,123 shares. 4,782 shares valued at $849,666 were sold by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25. Shares for $2.67M were sold by DeBiase Francesca A..

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $359.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 100 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $378.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,720 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).