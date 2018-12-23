Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Tr (PPT) by 84.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 87,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,400 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86,000, down from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Premier Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 765,868 shares traded or 95.52% up from the average. Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has declined 6.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.72% the S&P500.

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 62,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,746 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.39 million, down from 207,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,952 shares to 10,452 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) by 84,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.57, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PPT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 16.31 million shares or 1.44% less from 16.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Pinnacle Advisory Grp has invested 0.01% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 11,535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.24% or 66,038 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 85,174 shares. Arlington Cap Inc accumulated 888,094 shares. 4,813 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc owns 172,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp stated it has 500 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Next Financial Gp holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Bb&T Limited holds 0.01% or 212,374 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 14,952 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability invested in 26,240 shares.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has $39.0 highest and $14 lowest target. $31’s average target is -13.19% below currents $35.71 stock price. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by J.P. Morgan. Susquehanna maintained the shares of TSM in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, October 4. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, January 16 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 27. The rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest on Friday, October 14 to “Sector Weight”.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $293.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 8,270 shares to 51,028 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.