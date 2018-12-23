Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.83 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 20.39M shares traded or 267.98% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 21.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.87% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Harley (HOG) by 34.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 96,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.83M, up from 275,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Harley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.09M shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold QEP shares while 89 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 222.82 million shares or 2.68% more from 217.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aristotle Boston Limited Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv holds 24,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2.25 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Geode Capital Lc reported 2.24M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.2% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 4.27M shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 21.42M shares stake. One Trading LP holds 408,974 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.23% or 3.13M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 24,605 shares. Encompass Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.70M shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. 146,860 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested in 43,900 shares or 0.32% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Among 29 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. QEP Resources had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 29 to “Strong Buy”. Drexel Hamilton initiated the shares of QEP in report on Wednesday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of QEP in report on Wednesday, June 15 to “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 12. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Stephens. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of QEP in report on Friday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 6 report.

More news for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Stanley to retire from QEP Resources; Cutt to become new President/CEO – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “QEP Resources Announces Agreement to Sell Williston Basin Assets for up to $1.725 Billion – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $512.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 39,000 shares to 489,462 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) by 116,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,951 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Among 25 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 106 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) rating on Thursday, August 20. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $67 target. Vetr upgraded Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on Monday, August 24 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 12 by Longbow. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) rating on Sunday, October 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $49.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 13 with “Buy”.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $616,781 activity. Olin John A sold $547,268 worth of stock or 12,587 shares.