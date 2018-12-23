Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 23.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 20,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,524 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26 million, up from 88,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 2.51M shares traded or 112.24% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has declined 24.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 81356% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 81,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.75 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 1.16 million shares traded or 104.39% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 2.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 53,900 shares to 131,000 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corp (Call) (NYSE:IMAX) by 151,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc (Put).

Among 8 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rayonier had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research given on Friday, May 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold RYN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 105.88 million shares or 2.97% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Limited reported 88,281 shares stake. 1.25 million are owned by Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Schafer Cullen Management reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan stated it has 27,397 shares. Bollard Group Ltd has 0.16% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 31,358 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 160,269 shares. Central Securities Corp owns 700,000 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Finance Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 6,450 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 2,132 shares. 44,895 are owned by Art Advsr Lc. Invesco Limited stated it has 2.91 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Mgmt Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 93,004 shares.

Another recent and important Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold RDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 188.10 million shares or 1.42% less from 190.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 22,616 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communications has 0.03% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 6,030 shares. Sentinel Tru Company Lba reported 61,070 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP has 69,840 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 83 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 2.68 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 1.01M shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 19,552 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regions has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 0% or 610 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0% or 25,270 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 81,289 shares to 275,105 shares, valued at $29.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,419 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp Com (NYSE:RBC).

Among 14 analysts covering Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Radian Group had 53 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, October 2 by Wells Fargo. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 20 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 10. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 11 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radian: A Compelling Value – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2017, Fool.com published: “Why MGIC Investment Corp, Radian Group, Essent Group, and NMI Holdings Stock Plunged on Monday – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2018. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC And Radian – A Big Reward For Getting Over Your Real Estate PTSD – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Radian buys national appraisal and title management company – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.