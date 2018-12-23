Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 49.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 352,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,371 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21 million, down from 714,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 5.29 million shares traded or 517.77% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 37,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.31M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 3.73 million shares traded or 156.50% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has risen 10.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 175.61% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. RCII’s profit will be $16.59M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold RCII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 91,903 shares. Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Price T Rowe Md holds 38,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Salem Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 107,102 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 45,635 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 55,000 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 224,637 shares. Zacks Management invested in 18,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 274,325 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 10,230 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 12,900 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wall Street’s Stormy December to Continue: 5 Low-Beta Picks – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Secret Santa ETFs & Stocks to Buy for Christmas – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/18: (BIOC) (MRIN) (NAV) Higher; (RCII) (WPG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Q3 Earnings Likely to Improve Y/Y? – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Confidence Falls But Remains Robust: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc had 38 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 13 report. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, November 15. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. Topeka Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 21 with “Sell”. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Thursday, October 29 report. Sidoti initiated Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Monday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) rating on Tuesday, January 2. Stephens has “Sell” rating and $8.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $939.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 337,015 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $49.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 580,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold ATI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 0.98% less from 129.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 244,640 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 41,543 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 16,306 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,342 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 474,105 shares. Shelton Cap Management has 8,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Investors has invested 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Broadview Advsrs Llc has 2.39% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 507 shares. 578 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,373 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 32,876 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 176,413 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 8,915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 340,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rich Harshman to retire as CEO of Allegheny Technologies Inc. – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ATI buys aerospace additive manufacturer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “This Is All That Stands in the Way of Much Higher ATI Stock Prices – Profit Confidential” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Industrial metals surge as Trump-Xi truce eases fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $218,493 activity. 3,844 shares valued at $112,053 were sold by DIGGS JAMES C on Thursday, July 26.

Among 16 analysts covering Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Allegheny Tech had 57 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt upgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Friday, December 11 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, October 20, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, June 15 by JP Morgan. Bank of America upgraded the shares of ATI in report on Friday, March 2 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan. On Friday, September 9 the stock rating was initiated by Seaport Global with “Buy”. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of ATI in report on Monday, January 8 to “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 24 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 3 report.