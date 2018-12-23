Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp Com (BRT) by 39.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 161,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 150,038 shares traded or 453.63% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 1.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services (RSG) by 49.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 58,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,175 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, down from 119,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 2.64M shares traded or 58.39% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing

Among 3 analysts covering BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BRT Apartments had 4 analyst reports since September 29, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, September 29 by Janney Capital. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26.

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Completes Sale of The Apartments at Venue – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BRT Apartments Is Betting Heavily On Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Begins 2018 with Two Multi-Family Acquisitions for a Total of $30.4 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.00, from 4.67 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 5 investors sold BRT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.92 million shares or 44.11% less from 8.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 1,458 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 95,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc holds 1.06% or 129,320 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One holds 12,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 498 shares. Schwab Charles Management invested in 18,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn Inc invested in 682 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd holds 681,274 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Com reported 20,000 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Stifel Financial Corp has 86,237 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $17.04 million activity. Serianni Charles F sold $665,000 worth of stock or 9,500 shares. Shares for $108,525 were bought by Kirk Jennifer M.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27,245 shares to 141,855 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Another recent and important Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Sustainable Companies That Could Benefit From Climate Change – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 2,078 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 11,012 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 189 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund reported 4,118 shares. 285,373 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 22,120 shares. New York-based Laurion Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Eaton Vance reported 289,597 shares. Bridgewater LP holds 3,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Invest Rech owns 2,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 90,200 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0% or 90,865 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 648 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services has $79 highest and $44 lowest target. $64.36’s average target is -10.06% below currents $71.56 stock price. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of RSG in report on Friday, July 28 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital initiated Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, October 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $44 target. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 19 by Zacks. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 12. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74.0 target in Monday, January 22 report. Bank of America initiated Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Sunday, November 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.