Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 2.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,390 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.40M, down from 53,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 222,678 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has declined 1.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 11.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 11,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 115,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68 million, up from 103,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1.29 million shares traded or 99.10% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT

Among 12 analysts covering Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Rexford Industrial had 37 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Friday, August 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, May 2. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Friday, June 29 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Capital One given on Wednesday, February 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 17 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, December 16. Wunderlich maintained Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) rating on Monday, May 16. Wunderlich has “Hold” rating and $20 target. As per Friday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,104 shares to 394,796 shares, valued at $69.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold REXR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Inc has 4,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 691,530 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 77,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd has 1.42M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 30,513 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 238,278 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 129,409 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 353,430 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma holds 913,091 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 12,252 shares stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 7,772 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aew Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 3.11% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 29,076 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 1,891 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan bullish on residential, industrial REITs, not so much on malls – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: DOTA, SUI, REXR – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2017.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. The insider TUMOLO ANNETTE sold $604,704. $349,928 worth of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was sold by TSINGOS CHRISTINE A. $97,228 worth of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was sold by Crowley Michael.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,244 shares to 464,782 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 8 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 25 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 28 by Jefferies. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300.0 target in Friday, November 3 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of BIO in report on Wednesday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 28 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold BIO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 17.73 million shares or 2.92% less from 18.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 2,279 shares. C M Bidwell Associate holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 895 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 268,138 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 3,544 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 510,025 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company holds 708 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 1,183 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 6,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 7,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 5,860 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communication has invested 0.41% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 687,949 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 39,812 shares. Victory owns 11,438 shares.