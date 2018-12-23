Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1040.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 46,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,214 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.17 million, up from 4,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 64.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 222,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86M, up from 346,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 6.08M shares traded or 118.50% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 20,000 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 888,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 24 by JP Morgan. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 5. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, January 13. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 2,361 shares in its portfolio. Caxton LP has invested 0.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 20,020 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 5,410 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 16,485 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.05% or 206,034 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 1.23% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa accumulated 19,025 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,504 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 12,010 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 6,307 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,372 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $430,314 activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $149,750 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, July 27. Shares for $176,910 were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR had sold 1,000 shares worth $286,066 on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUAN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 242.90 million shares or 1.20% less from 245.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ameriprise Financial owns 20.46 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has 236,485 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 354 shares stake. Continental Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.63% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 165,700 shares. Rgm Capital owns 3.89M shares for 5.36% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 8.45M shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 13.63 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 347 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 363,476 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 261,563 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Vantage Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 625 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 20.23 million shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. Monserrat Alvaro sold 20,000 shares worth $321,081. $133,214 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. The insider WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold $364,614. Shares for $112,560 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan.