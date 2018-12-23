Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 9.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 6,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,807 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34M, down from 64,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 909,883 shares traded or 78.02% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 44.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 13.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 15,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.01 million, down from 116,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 6.27M shares traded or 91.13% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42,583 shares to 66,270 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 215,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.65% more from 48.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 0.77% stake. Pnc Fincl Services reported 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 30,000 were accumulated by Asset Management One Limited. Citadel Ltd Com owns 1.08M shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Nj owns 594,074 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 413,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 47,207 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 40,739 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research reported 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 162,900 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 0.01% or 147,886 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 35,159 shares.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.05 per share.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $15.00 million activity. BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,026 worth of stock or 1,553 shares. Weiss Adam J. sold $99,660 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Goldin Mark sold $381,259 worth of stock or 7,953 shares. Another trade for 2,174 shares valued at $123,918 was sold by Swartz Brian L.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $35.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 324,585 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $123.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 919,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.87 million activity. FASSIO JAMES S also sold $15.22 million worth of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares. $1.90 million worth of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was sold by RENTLER BARBARA on Friday, October 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold ROST shares while 249 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 310.89 million shares or 1.50% less from 315.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Blair William And Co Il holds 17,261 shares. California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 1.03M were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 30,899 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And holds 0% or 70 shares. Raymond James reported 318,652 shares. Highbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 11,930 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Argent Com owns 4,708 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.04% or 157,481 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 6,758 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.13% or 311,968 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 2.69% or 217,029 shares in its portfolio.

