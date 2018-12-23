Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 24.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 10,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.64M, up from 43,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60 million shares traded or 92.82% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Clinton Group Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 57.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clinton Group Inc sold 21,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 15,752 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, down from 36,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clinton Group Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.12 million shares traded or 290.78% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M

Among 14 analysts covering Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Royal Gold Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 9 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Sunday, December 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) rating on Friday, September 29. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $113.0 target. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of RGLD in report on Thursday, January 28 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by RBC Capital Markets. TD Securities downgraded Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Friday, November 2 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) rating on Thursday, August 6. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $71 target.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by JENSEN TONY A, worth $1.90 million. Heissenbuttel William Holmes had sold 6,480 shares worth $595,577. Veenman Sybil E had bought 500 shares worth $39,055.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27 million for 60.69 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Clinton Group Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $279.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,538 shares to 53,503 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Gold, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Gold’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESPR, ADBE, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Not Too Late to Buy Gold in Case the Market Totally Crashes – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 113,800 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. 44,962 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,175 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bard Associates accumulated 16,523 shares. First Republic Management holds 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 9,624 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Co has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi owns 1,331 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 4,646 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.32% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). M&T Natl Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,253 shares. Capital Int Investors reported 146,000 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $371.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 25,769 shares to 256,110 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,787 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 13. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $152 target. JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $125 target in Monday, December 17 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 24. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $95 target in Friday, August 28 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. 58,736 shares were sold by Larsen Michael M, worth $7.81 million on Tuesday, December 11.