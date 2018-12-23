Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 12.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.46M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in talks to sell generics arm Zentiva to Advent for 1.9 bln euros; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Backs 2018 View; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Prospectus to Be Published April 3; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,406 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82 million, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com has $2525 highest and $105 lowest target. $1652.23’s average target is 19.95% above currents $1377.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 19 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 28. On Friday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 3. UBS has “Buy” rating and $930 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 29. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, October 23.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,055 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.22M. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87 million. Another trade for 435 shares valued at $824,513 was made by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31 million. The insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset accumulated 22,275 shares. Financial Consulate has 136 shares. Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares or 5.54% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh has invested 3.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baillie Gifford Comm holds 9.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.54M shares. Boys Arnold And Com invested in 1,203 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 891 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 1,588 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has 1,780 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 6,041 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited invested in 29,126 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Thiel Macro Ltd Liability invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,883 are owned by Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Com.

Analysts await Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SNY’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 16.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.12% negative EPS growth.

