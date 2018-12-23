St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 59.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 236,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 631,487 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.47M, up from 394,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 12.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 73,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 508,415 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.42 million, down from 581,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.67. About 621,479 shares traded or 261.79% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’

Among 10 analysts covering Credicorp LTD (NYSE:BAP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Credicorp LTD had 14 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) rating on Tuesday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $149 target. The rating was upgraded by Itau BBA on Friday, December 7 to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 11 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 15. On Wednesday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Santander downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 24 report. As per Thursday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 13 by HSBC. On Tuesday, March 15 the stock rating was initiated by Scotia Capital with “Outperform”.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 568,341 shares to 568,592 shares, valued at $78.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus (NYSE:ACC) by 34,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $3.93 EPS, down 4.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $4.11 per share. BAP’s profit will be $312.42M for 13.59 P/E if the $3.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.85 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, October 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, April 23 by Seaport Global. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 30 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 3 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was sold by AYAT SIMON.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.35% or 26,146 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy Associates accumulated 0.09% or 8,107 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 15,587 shares. Peapack Gladstone has 176,042 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 56,951 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bremer Tru Association reported 22,148 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Visionary Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 5,302 shares in its portfolio. Engy Opportunities Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 118,394 shares. Osborne Prns Lc invested in 1.65% or 212,463 shares. Headinvest Lc, Maine-based fund reported 45,738 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 20,558 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

