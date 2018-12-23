Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.73M, down from 35,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 66.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 39,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,397 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.75M, up from 59,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 1.08 million shares traded or 98.29% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR

Among 8 analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 8 report. SunTrust upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Tuesday, May 15 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 4 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 22. The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 28. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, October 16. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 1 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SMG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.05% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gamco Et Al stated it has 104,600 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,215 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 3,731 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Deprince Race And Zollo reported 233,421 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Kistler has 375 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 47,293 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 134 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.9% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 1.28 million shares. Inv House Lc has 1.9% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Raymond James Finance Services Incorporated reported 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 310,211 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $586.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19,450 shares to 90,370 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acxiom Corp (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,091 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. 6,300 shares were sold by Mistretta Nancy G., worth $484,672 on Friday, September 14. HAGEDORN JAMES sold 69,909 shares worth $5.61 million.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 18. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 17. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 21.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $709.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 35,447 shares to 46,088 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Blue Capital Incorporated has invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated has 95,007 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 61,188 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 175,295 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Epoch Inv holds 1.59% or 2.02M shares. Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,391 shares. Brookstone Cap stated it has 10,247 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 2,075 shares stake. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 179,058 shares. Bowen Hanes And accumulated 227,302 shares or 2.07% of the stock. 1.50 million were reported by Thornburg Inv Mngmt. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,575 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swedbank reported 719,398 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. 250 shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M., worth $42,405 on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $354,960 was bought by Kadre Manuel. Campbell Ann Marie sold 13,457 shares worth $2.32 million. Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M worth of stock or 7,203 shares. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. Carey Matt had sold 4,125 shares worth $806,149 on Thursday, August 16.