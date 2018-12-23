Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,815 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.77M, up from 264,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27M shares traded or 183.52% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 5.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 27,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 514,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.21 million, down from 542,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 148,073 shares traded or 170.34% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 33.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $686.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35,716 shares to 458,288 shares, valued at $81.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 91,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,635 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $26.85 million activity. The insider Ujobai Joseph P sold 15,000 shares worth $940,800. Shares for $11.38M were sold by WEST ALFRED P JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 0.39% or 108,342 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management has 6,780 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 29,697 were reported by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Utah Retirement reported 24,788 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Burney has invested 0.3% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ims stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 92,921 shares. Daiwa Gru stated it has 4,200 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 314,674 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Paragon Limited holds 3,693 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 121,826 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 12,461 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Credit Agricole. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, January 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Mizuho maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) rating on Friday, October 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Friday, June 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) rating on Monday, April 16. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $7500 target. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. Sandler O’Neill maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 555,000 shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 131,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Analysts await Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TREC’s profit will be $1.46 million for 29.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Trecora Resources for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trecora Resources had 5 analyst reports since November 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) earned “Buy” rating by Singular Research on Thursday, April 27. The stock of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) earned “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Monday, November 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Roth Capital. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co.