Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 111.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 760,982 shares traded or 234.86% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 5.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 2,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.05 million, up from 7,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $261,366 activity. Morrissey Michael J. had sold 1,575 shares worth $100,366.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.89 million shares or 0.75% less from 45.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 37,019 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 25,900 shares. State Street holds 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) or 1.72M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 71,903 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 40,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 40,494 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Covington Inv holds 1.59% or 76,965 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 59,600 shares stake. Phocas Financial Corp has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 614 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.65 million shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $7.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 6,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Among 6 analysts covering Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Selective Insurance had 20 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48.0 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The stock of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Sandler O’Neill. The company was maintained on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) rating on Friday, December 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $59.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Insurance Bets for Safe Returns Amid Hurricane Concern – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It Seems Challenging To Reconcile Selective Insurance’s Performance And Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top-Ranked Insurance Stocks to Buy for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 29, 2017. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Selective Insurance declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selective Insurance (NP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2017.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were bought by Kadre Manuel. 13,457 shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie, worth $2.32 million on Wednesday, November 28. Lennie William G. also sold $2.19M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. The insider VADON MARK C bought 11,500 shares worth $2.00 million. $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Carey Matt. Shares for $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M..

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $759.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 104,609 shares to 27,996 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,488 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 70.48M shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt has 0.97% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 74,075 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 317,798 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 242,617 shares stake. Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 2.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,839 shares. Arvest National Bank Division has 1,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Allen Management Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Pennsylvania-based Miller Inv Mgmt LP has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,449 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Advisory Services Ntwk Llc has 0.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,373 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conning has invested 1.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Citigroup. The rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191.0 target in Friday, December 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Barclays Capital.