Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 17,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) by 8.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 82,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,886 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.21M, down from 980,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03 million shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Renaissance Technology Llc accumulated 130,900 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,631 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc owns 69,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 736,730 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bb&T Lc owns 15,103 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 9,930 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 3,591 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Stevens Cap Management Lp invested in 31,382 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 675,800 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $8.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 180,654 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $302.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 396,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Among 23 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, January 21 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TCBI in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 30 report. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) on Wednesday, May 11 to “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 34.45% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.19 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $80.29M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. The insider CARGILL C KEITH bought 3,000 shares worth $202,770. The insider Ackerson Vince A. bought 2,000 shares worth $134,000.

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, October 11 to “Buy”. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, July 23. As per Sunday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, May 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, November 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. As per Sunday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 107,278 were reported by Royal London Asset. Vantage Inv Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 142,753 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 49,253 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 23,541 shares. Ameriprise has 130,468 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated owns 15,554 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Tci Wealth reported 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested in 2,283 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 29,014 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Psagot House accumulated 1,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 484,576 shares. Blair William And Com Il reported 19,405 shares.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $457.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,675 shares to 15,756 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 664,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,284 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. $1.34 million worth of stock was sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A on Friday, November 30. MIHALIK TREVOR I had sold 4,744 shares worth $554,906. REED DEBRA L sold $3.20 million worth of stock or 27,300 shares.

