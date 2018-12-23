Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Cl (BAM) by 55.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 30,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,460 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.81 million, up from 55,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 1,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,242 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.40 million, down from 28,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) rating on Tuesday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 19 by Citigroup. On Friday, November 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 11. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wood initiated Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Tuesday, May 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $14.78 million activity. Another trade for 2,533 shares valued at $1.13M was made by Baxter Joel D. on Friday, July 27. 675 shares valued at $253,125 were bought by STROPKI JOHN M on Monday, October 29. $9.20M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by MORIKIS JOHN G on Thursday, July 26. GILLIGAN THOMAS P sold $2.33M worth of stock. Shares for $443,203 were sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 26. $1.69M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J..

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 9,354 shares to 16,754 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SHW in report on Monday, November 2 with “Equal Weight” rating. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 29 report. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 21. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, November 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, December 22. On Wednesday, March 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 4 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Corporation has 4,773 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legacy Prtn has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Diamond Hill Cap Management has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 11,942 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 0.27% or 12,148 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 221,828 shares. Fosun Interest Limited holds 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,500 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 46,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 512 are owned by Parametrica Limited. 697 are held by Main Street Limited Liability Company. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sei Invs accumulated 80,762 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Berkshire Money Mgmt holds 1,604 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ct invested in 1.24% or 271,780 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60M for 22.74 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

