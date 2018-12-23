Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 64.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,250 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74 million, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 10.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 7,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,837 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30 million, up from 68,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 1.56M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Assocs reported 12,329 shares stake. Rockland holds 388,098 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Management Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 24,287 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cordasco Finance Networks invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Putnam Invs owns 6.21 million shares. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,998 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 1.19% or 72,599 shares. Benchmark Capital Advsr invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 2.90M shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 401,178 were reported by Stack Fincl. Rbf Capital Lc holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.39% or 294,961 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cornercap Counsel Inc has 185,073 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, September 24 to “Neutral” rating. Suntrust Robinson initiated the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, November 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Moffett Nathanson. RBC Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, October 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $68 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. The company was maintained on Monday, June 27 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report.

