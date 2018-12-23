Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,377 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, down from 61,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22M shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 31.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 42,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,732 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30 million, up from 133,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 578,547 shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 34.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.56, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold TPC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.13 million shares or 4.69% more from 39.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 79,235 shares to 97,586 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,265 shares, and cut its stake in Resolute Energy Corp.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Ronald N. Tutor Separate Property Trust had sold 67,426 shares worth $1.36M on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 12 analysts covering Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.