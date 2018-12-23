Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,797 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73 million, down from 41,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 87.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $922,000, up from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,925 shares to 5,213 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 26,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,916 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 599 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 5,472 shares. 182,358 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp accumulated 29,630 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Criterion Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 131,590 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 10,589 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Synovus Fincl holds 22,077 shares. Boothbay Fund Management owns 1,952 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 77,311 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pdts Limited Liability Co has 0.38% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 74,877 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.07% or 90,439 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Co has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3,667 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $19.32 million activity. 2,407 shares were sold by Tully Timothy, worth $264,811 on Monday, December 10. SULLIVAN GODFREY also sold $912,100 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares. Carges Mark T also sold $261,103 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, September 17. $379,620 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by St. Ledger Susan on Monday, December 10. The insider CONTE DAVID F sold $1.94M. On Monday, December 10 Morgan Scott sold $372,151 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 3,480 shares.

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy” on Thursday, November 16. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 20 report. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 21 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 10. As per Monday, May 21, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, November 17. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by Canaccord Genuity.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Susquehanna. As per Thursday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 25 report. Jefferies maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, August 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $96.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 3 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 492 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Forward Mgmt Ltd Com reported 12,801 shares stake. Yhb Investment Advsrs accumulated 2,046 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin stated it has 175,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 72,307 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 197,100 shares. Florida-based First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment has invested 2.9% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mawer Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Norinchukin Bank The reported 290,805 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.43 million shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Com has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca accumulated 3,140 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Suncoast Equity holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,945 shares. Schnieders Limited Company reported 0.11% stake.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. On Thursday, October 25 Craighead Martin S bought $999,496 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 10,900 shares.