Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 4,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,834 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.39M, down from 84,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48 million shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Axel Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65 million for 143.52 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Axel Capital Management Llc, which manages about $80.05M and $112.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,070 shares to 5,770 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk’s Ever Increasing TAM Is A Beauty To Behold – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Alphabet, Splunk and Other Tech Stocks With Recent Death Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings to Benefit From Portfolio Strength – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts React To Splunk’s Q3 Beat (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. Carges Mark T sold $261,103 worth of stock or 2,091 shares. 3,480 shares were sold by Morgan Scott, worth $372,151 on Monday, December 10. STEIN LEONARD R had sold 10,714 shares worth $1.34M on Tuesday, September 11. $1.94M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by CONTE DAVID F on Tuesday, September 11. The insider Merritt Douglas sold 11,883 shares worth $1.27M. 3,498 shares were sold by St. Ledger Susan, worth $379,620.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 4,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 669 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 106,437 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Champlain Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.88% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 6,880 shares stake. 1832 Asset Lp holds 1.17M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% or 157,838 shares. Natixis has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co owns 435,470 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 21,086 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 11 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 25,124 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 973,165 shares.

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, March 2 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, August 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 3. Summit Research downgraded Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, August 24 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, August 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $71 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Friday, November 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, July 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,272 shares to 27,736 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (FLOT).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Software Integrates with New Amazon Web Services Security Hub, Bringing Enhanced Cloud Protection to Its Consolidated Security Platform – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Check Point Software: Valuation Metrics Are Off, Downside Risks Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why It Makes Sense to Stay Invested in Check Point Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche checks show Palo Alto, Fortinet strength – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Friday, August 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Wells Fargo. OTR GLobal downgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Monday, July 11 to “Mixed” rating. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 25 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 16 report.