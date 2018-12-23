Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 24,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 789,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.77 million, down from 813,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 5.36M shares traded or 138.02% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 17.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 24,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,353 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.52 million, up from 136,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $4.12 million activity. $28,524 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was sold by Conway Jeff D. $2.08M worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L. 1,621 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares with value of $115,496 were sold by Sullivan George E. Erickson Andrew had sold 231 shares worth $19,215. Another trade for 851 shares valued at $70,786 was made by Keenan Karen C on Wednesday, August 15. On Tuesday, October 23 the insider de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $34,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cove Street Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,500 shares. 35,000 were reported by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd accumulated 21,471 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 320 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.12% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 10,500 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs, a Colorado-based fund reported 638 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru accumulated 2,708 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 20,352 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorp has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,188 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 52 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Company owns 3,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Appoints Donna M. Milrod as Head of Global Clients Division – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, JC Penney, L Brands, State Street, and Sysco Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “State Streetâ€™s â€˜Fearless Girlâ€™ moved away from Wall Street bull – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 19 analysts covering State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. State Street Corporation had 99 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of STT in report on Friday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 11 to “Hold”. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Monday, August 28. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Wood.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $507.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,960 shares to 150,733 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 5,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,390 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 2 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. BTIG Research maintained the shares of YUM in report on Thursday, July 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Telsey Advisory Group. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78.0 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Mizuho.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fast-food rdup: Yum Brands taps Target CEOâ€¦ Panera to deliver breakfastâ€¦ Taco Bell expands internationally – New York Business Journal” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pier 1 names interim CEO, will explore possible sale – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Pizza Hut to Acquire QuikOrder – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,847 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.01% or 288 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Spinnaker invested in 3,981 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 1,768 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 4,039 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 4.75% stake. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2,856 were accumulated by Grimes Inc. Covington Capital Management has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 406,433 were reported by Prudential Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.06M shares. Essex Financial Services has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bragg Advsr invested in 5,686 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $7.21 million activity. $660,600 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Russell David Eric on Tuesday, September 25. $4.06 million worth of stock was sold by Eaton Roger G. on Thursday, November 8. 6,446 shares were sold by Gibbs David W, worth $588,004. 1,681 shares were sold by Skeans Tracy L, worth $148,611 on Thursday, November 1.