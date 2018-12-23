At Bancorp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 49.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 32,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00 million, up from 64,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 12.51M shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 14.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46 million, up from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

At Bancorp, which manages about $927.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 989 shares to 2,799 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 52,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,170 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, August 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 15 by Bank of America. JMP Securities maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Monday, October 23. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $37 target. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $344.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLP) by 17,559 shares to 6,101 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,535 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 26 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $85 target in Monday, May 2 report. As per Friday, December 2, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. Vetr upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, August 20 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, January 11 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was initiated by Hilliard Lyons. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, August 17.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. The insider Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Verity John R sold $1.22M. Schleckser Robert N also sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 2.14M shares. First Personal has 13,016 shares. Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Loudon Invest Management Llc has 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,340 shares. Acropolis Investment Management owns 17,108 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 7.69 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 1.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 74,702 shares. Beacon Financial, a Texas-based fund reported 115,988 shares. Washington Trust Bank accumulated 0.6% or 47,339 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 95,040 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,038 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tirschwell And Loewy holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,795 shares. Frontier Investment Management Com invested in 1.94% or 320,176 shares.