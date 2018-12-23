Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 56.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 76,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $594,000, down from 134,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 18.73 million shares traded or 67.10% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 134,231 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.42M, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8.46M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 4,483 shares. Act Ii Mgmt LP reported 6.58% stake. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.28% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,129 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Junto Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Invesco Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 8.32 million shares. 8,019 are held by Evercore Wealth Limited Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 618,920 shares. State Street owns 6.35M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin accumulated 0% or 388 shares. 61,975 are owned by American National Company Tx. Soros Fund Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dorsal Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.25M shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 45.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $593.86M for 22.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold NLY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 672.46 million shares or 15.49% more from 582.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NLY’s profit will be $367.85 million for 8.83 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.