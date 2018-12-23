Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 64.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,874 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 8,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Phar(Teva) (TEVA) by 11.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 14,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,698 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.56M, down from 133,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Teva Phar(Teva) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 24.81 million shares traded or 106.33% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation has $110 highest and $4.45 lowest target. $82.36’s average target is 34.73% above currents $61.13 stock price. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, January 9 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. On Thursday, January 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 17. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6400 target in Thursday, July 13 report. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 21,966 shares to 3,792 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,165 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $577.35M for 7.12 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) by 50,767 shares to 59,853 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P1(Mmtm) (MMTM) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Pypl Us.