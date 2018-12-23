Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 21.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 52,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,503 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.73M, down from 245,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 648,081 shares traded or 326.37% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp analyzed 39,413 shares as the company's stock declined 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $157.29 million, down from 980,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 2.32M shares traded or 77.29% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 18.54% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.51 per share. MCO’s profit will be $342.99 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.92% EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 22,902 shares to 82,518 shares, valued at $163.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 22,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $819,846 activity.

Among 15 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Moody’s had 65 analyst reports since October 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $137.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 2 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 12. On Wednesday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Nomura initiated the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $172 target. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Monday, November 6 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "HLI vs. MCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com" on December 18, 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments Co holds 0.08% or 124,304 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Invesco stated it has 1.17M shares. Daiwa Group stated it has 31,908 shares. 347,512 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc reported 0.22% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Columbus Hill Cap Management LP accumulated 0.09% or 9,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,107 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 3,555 shares. 132,567 were reported by First Trust Advsr L P. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 277,782 shares stake. Moreover, Scharf Ltd has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,000 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Company has 1,400 shares.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 12.31% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.95 per share. TDY’s profit will be $79.01M for 22.41 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $150.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 23,698 shares to 589,299 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 43,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment is 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 18 investors sold TDY shares while 87 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 0.06% more from 28.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Select Equity Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 329,216 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na stated it has 187 shares. Highland Mngmt LP reported 0.54% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 159,543 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 337,725 shares. Thomson Horstmann Bryant Inc accumulated 0.1% or 3,321 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 9,848 shares. Endurance Wealth Management, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 200 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 7,267 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 77,494 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,024 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.03% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 1,150 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 239,178 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).