Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Host Hot (Put) (HST) by 1.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 393,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $335.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Host Hot (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 13.77M shares traded or 114.60% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 7,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,936 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.38 million, down from 197,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Barclays Downgrades Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Host: Buy This REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HST’s profit will be $307.55 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks Still Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Boosts Market Share With New Converters – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: TXN, LKFN – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks That Pay Bigger Dividends Than Apple Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

