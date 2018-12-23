Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by 34.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 45,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,019 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, up from 131,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 29,576 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 7.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,797 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, down from 41,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. $1.51M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $86.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 26 by CLSA. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 22 by Charter Equity. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. Credit Suisse upgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, February 7 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, September 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Saba Capital Management LP reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2.81 million are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Lpl Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Petrus Tru Lta owns 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,171 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,868 shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 315,498 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 9,409 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt accumulated 117,660 shares. Parsons Capital Inc Ri invested in 0.16% or 14,140 shares. Horrell Cap Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. The California-based Cap Invsts has invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Money Lc, California-based fund reported 11,260 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.38% or 11,849 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 26.52M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXN, QCOM, XENT – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on October 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks Still Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) a High-Growth Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Boosts Market Share With New Converters – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $747,286 activity. $36,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) was bought by Yetman G Gary on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $620 was made by Micklas Christopher M. on Wednesday, November 21. Rothe Sandford W. bought $60,282 worth of stock or 10,200 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $407.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 286,415 shares to 9,843 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 20,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,553 shares, and cut its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HWCC shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 8.61% more from 9.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 214,240 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0% or 233,902 shares. Franklin Res holds 369,594 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 204,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.09M shares stake. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Brandes Investment Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 55,900 shares. North Star Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 17,466 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 435 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 10,376 shares. Punch Inv Mngmt holds 0.19% or 308,968 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Houston Wire & Cable Company had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, December 1. The stock of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Zacks. Raymond James upgraded the shares of HWCC in report on Tuesday, August 18 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HWC Names Richard Megliola as President of Vertex Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETN Showdown: SMHD Adds Diversification And Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 for 2018 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 05, 2018.